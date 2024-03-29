DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.23

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 98800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price objective on shares of DIAGNOS from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$17.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DIAGNOS Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DIAGNOS news, insider Tristram Coffin sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$240,000.00. Company insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

