Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Position Decreased by Touchstone Capital Inc.

Touchstone Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group comprises approximately 18.0% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned 3.98% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $18,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $154.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.96. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.56.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

