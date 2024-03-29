Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DLR opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.