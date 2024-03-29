Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $459.94

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $459.94 and last traded at $458.05, with a volume of 98380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDS. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $415.83 and a 200-day moving average of $368.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $13.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.59 by $2.10. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. Dillard's had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.94%. Research analysts predict that Dillard's, Inc. will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 2.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total transaction of $205,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dillard’s by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dillard’s by 352.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Further Reading

