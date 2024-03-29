Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Acquired by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jentner Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 68,818 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 118,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 101,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 69,410 shares during the period.

Shares of DFLV opened at $29.99 on Friday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

