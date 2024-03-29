Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.73

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.73 and last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 260487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

