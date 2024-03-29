Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Up 5.1%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.28 and last traded at $74.21. 356,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,458,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.62.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.02. The firm has a market cap of $642.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,323,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 12,743.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 123,101 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 361.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 73,365 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,493,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

