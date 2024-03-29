Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 259,978 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:D traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $49.19. 5,401,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,407,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

