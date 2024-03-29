Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 6.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DLNG opened at $2.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $3.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

