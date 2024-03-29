Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Director Sells $251,202.08 in Stock

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) Director Susan F. Ward sold 24,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $251,202.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,794.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ecovyst stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ecovyst from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,971,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after acquiring an additional 122,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 19.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 231,294 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 4.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 722,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

