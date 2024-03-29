Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.35

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.35 and last traded at $95.15, with a volume of 3640138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.42.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,349 shares of company stock valued at $15,334,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

