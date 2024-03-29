Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Steven Schuurman Sells 815,000 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $100.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 217.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elastic has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average is $99.70.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Elastic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Elastic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Elastic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.26.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

