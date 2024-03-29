Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Steven Schuurman Sells 815,000 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Elastic Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $100.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 217.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elastic has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average is $99.70.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.26.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elastic
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.