Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Steven Schuurman Sells 815,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $100.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 217.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elastic has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average is $99.70.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Elastic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Elastic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Elastic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.