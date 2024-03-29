Electroneum Trading 1.6% Higher This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Electroneum has a market cap of $119.88 million and $1.01 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00002994 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,968,637,755 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.