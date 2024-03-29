Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Up 55.6% in March

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Performance

EKTAY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.16. Elekta AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Elekta AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

