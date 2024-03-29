Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Up 55.6% in March

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Elekta AB (publ) Stock Performance
EKTAY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.16. Elekta AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.
Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Elekta AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.
