Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,377 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 835,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 15,096 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFIS opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $761.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.