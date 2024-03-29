Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 11.6% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $480.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $462.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.78. The firm has a market cap of $384.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $366.29 and a 1 year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.