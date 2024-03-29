Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

