Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $412,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 51,402,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,996 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,357,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,502 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,368,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,614 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,466,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,290,000 after acquiring an additional 882,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $105,854,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

