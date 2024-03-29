Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $205.72 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $206.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.34.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

