Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,815 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,909 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
