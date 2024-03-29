Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.770-4.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.22.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $82.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 88.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 89.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.