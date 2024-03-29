Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Up 1.2%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.81 and last traded at $15.73. Approximately 12,326,671 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 9,981,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ET shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 115.60%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 513,989 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,719,000 after acquiring an additional 647,885 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 77,352 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,936,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

