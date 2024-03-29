EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.43.

NYSE ENLC opened at $13.64 on Monday. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 120.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,389,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,001,000 after buying an additional 4,200,733 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,018,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,393,000 after buying an additional 2,189,358 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,458,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,247,000 after buying an additional 5,152,252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,731,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,263,000 after buying an additional 1,458,984 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

