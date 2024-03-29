Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

ENSV stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.05. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

Get Enservco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Enservco by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enservco during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enservco by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.