Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Up 523.1% in March

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 523.1% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entera Bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Entera Bio Trading Up 8.4 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTX opened at $1.67 on Friday. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

About Entera Bio

(Get Free Report)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.