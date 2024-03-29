Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Up 523.1% in March

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 523.1% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, December 11th.
Entera Bio Trading Up 8.4 %
Shares of ENTX opened at $1.67 on Friday. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.
