Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MillerKnoll, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLKN)

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MillerKnoll in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for MillerKnoll’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for MillerKnoll’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 18.9 %

MLKN stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.55 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.29%.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLKN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth approximately $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth approximately $245,927,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

