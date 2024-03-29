ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $119.03 million and approximately $49,361.19 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007346 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00026826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00015898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00014234 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,481.14 or 0.99960348 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.23 or 0.00141327 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.09640135 USD and is down -44.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $41,844.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.