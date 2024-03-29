Ero Copper Corp. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Pi Financial analyst C. Mackay forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$26.12 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.72 and a 52-week high of C$32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

