Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.41

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 1111231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $238,979.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,904 shares in the company, valued at $14,433,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,815. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.