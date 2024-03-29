Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.08 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $363.76 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $34.74 or 0.00049543 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,130.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $633.12 or 0.00902770 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.44 or 0.00147499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00059060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00192714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.67 or 0.00143542 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000684 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,278,087 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

