Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 290.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Euro Manganese Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of EUMNF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,696. Euro Manganese has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.
About Euro Manganese
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Manganese
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.