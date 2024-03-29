Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $118.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $109.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 52,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,309,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 130,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

