Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Up 56.4% in March

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the February 29th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVAX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 606.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the second quarter worth $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the third quarter worth $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,122 shares during the period. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.20. 17,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,274. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

