Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Up 56.4% in March

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the February 29th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVAX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.
View Our Latest Analysis on EVAX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S
Evaxion Biotech A/S Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.20. 17,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,274. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55.
Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evaxion Biotech A/S
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.