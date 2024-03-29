Evercore ISI Raises Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $83.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $85.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 114.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $129.90.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

