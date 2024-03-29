Evercore ISI Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,235.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $1,200.00 to $1,235.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,085.47.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,128.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,069.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $988.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $821.61 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

