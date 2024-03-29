Evercore ISI Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $185.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.73.

NYSE TGT opened at $177.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $177.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Target by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Target by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

