Evercore ISI Reaffirms “In-Line” Rating for Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Evercore ISI reissued their in-line rating on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Altice USA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.22.

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. Altice USA has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 579.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

