Evercore ISI Reaffirms In-Line Rating for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Evercore ISI reissued their in-line rating on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.00.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $235.73 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $186.96 and a one year high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.01.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,515. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.