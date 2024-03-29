Eversource Energy’s (ES) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a $62.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ES. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.08.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -226.98%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $274,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,178,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,183 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

