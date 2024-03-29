Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 517.99% and a negative net margin of 150.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

