FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $458.00 at BMO Capital Markets

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $447.00 to $458.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $444.11.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $454.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $380.96 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $467.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.46.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.