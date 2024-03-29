FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Boosted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.07.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $289.74. 1,650,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,201. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.