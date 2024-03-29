Financial Comparison: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) vs. HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HealthEquity and MediaAlpha, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 0 11 0 3.00 MediaAlpha 1 0 5 0 2.67

HealthEquity presently has a consensus target price of $92.55, indicating a potential upside of 13.37%. MediaAlpha has a consensus target price of $18.20, indicating a potential downside of 10.65%. Given HealthEquity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than MediaAlpha.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $999.59 million 7.01 $55.71 million $0.64 127.55 MediaAlpha $388.15 million 3.43 -$40.42 million ($0.89) -22.89

This table compares HealthEquity and MediaAlpha’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthEquity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

HealthEquity has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of HealthEquity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and MediaAlpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 5.57% 6.91% 4.41% MediaAlpha -10.41% N/A -27.85%

Summary

HealthEquity beats MediaAlpha on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

