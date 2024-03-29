Financial Comparison: Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) versus Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) and Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Akero Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akero Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics N/A N/A -$151.76 million ($2.85) -8.86 Xenetic Biosciences $2.54 million 2.29 -$4.14 million ($2.75) -1.37

Analyst Recommendations

Xenetic Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Akero Therapeutics. Akero Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xenetic Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Akero Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.39%. Xenetic Biosciences has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 961.01%. Given Xenetic Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xenetic Biosciences is more favorable than Akero Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Akero Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics N/A -29.59% -27.10% Xenetic Biosciences -162.84% -36.43% -33.74%

Volatility & Risk

Akero Therapeutics has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences beats Akero Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients. It has a license agreement with Amgen Inc. to develop, manufacture, use, distribute, and sell EFX as a treatment for MASH and other metabolic diseases. The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2018. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Xenetic Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.