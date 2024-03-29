First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Up 263.8% in March

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 263.8% from the February 29th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,014,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $59.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. 571,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,648. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.94.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
