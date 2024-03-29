First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Up 263.8% in March

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 263.8% from the February 29th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,014,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $59.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. 571,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,648. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

