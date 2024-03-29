First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Stock Price Down 0%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 2,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 7,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPND. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,678,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $374,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $348,000.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

