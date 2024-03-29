First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.27

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.27 and last traded at $47.27, with a volume of 114208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $41,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

