First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 640.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FNX stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.90. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $113.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

