First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stake Lifted by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after buying an additional 25,894 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.17. 768,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,792. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

