First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.30

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 224151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

